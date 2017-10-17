SARASOTA- More than 200 people showed up to the job fair Tuesday morning.

Career Source Suncoast and the Herald Tribune partnered together bringing 38 different employers to the Robert L Taylor complex in Sarasota. Job seekers were asked to dress for success, bring plenty of resumes, and be ready for on the spot interviews.

This was the first time Jonathan Meisenheimer attended a job fair.Was at a job for 22 years and they shut down the store after 22 years last month,” said Meisenheimer.

“We have all sorts of jobs available for our job seekers, from hospitality, to health care, we have construction manufacturing,” said Mary Anne Copeland, Client Engagement Specialist for Career Source Suncoast.