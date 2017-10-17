BRADENTON – Decades ago some breast cancer patients went in for what they thought would be a biopsy, and came out with a double mastectomy.

Now, things are much different. Bradenton residents Julie Veith and Sherry Johnson both survived breast cancer.

“I knew exactly what was going to happen when I went for my surgery, so there was no surprise like that, thank goodness,” Veith said.

Johnson did get a taste of the bad old days, when she took care of her aunt, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in the ’90s.

“She was diagnosed in the beginning of the year, and they waited until the end of the year,” Johnson said. “At that point, it was full-blown breast cancer.”

She had to undergo a mastectomy and several rounds of treatment, all because of that “wait and see” approach. It was much different from Johnson’s own experience when she was diagnosed.

“By the end of that month, I already had a lumpectomy done,” Johnson said. “There was no ‘wait and see.'”

She said now we know more, about the disease and how to care for the patients – physically and emotionally.

Veith said her oncology team made all the difference.

“There was one treatment..I thought I couldn’t do it,” Veith said. “I was just too tired, and I couldn’t. But you know, they pushed me through it, and, of course, pushed me in a loving way.”

Johnson said she, too, never felt like just another number.

“My doctor, the first thing she said to me was, ‘You’re going to be okay.'” Johnson said.

The two agreed the support they received made them dread walking into chemo a little less.

“I had 16 chemo treatments, so they become family, those nurses,” Veith said.

“You’re in this chair and they bring you food, and there’s music playing, and it’s almost like a spa day,” Johnson said. “It’s a completely different environment now than then.”