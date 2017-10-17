BRADENTON- Breaking news the death of an 82 year old woman in Bradenton is being called suspicious.

According to the Bradenton PD just after 10 am officers were dispatched to a home in the 2200 block of 3rd Ave West for an assist for EMS.

Officers found 82 year old victim Zelma Huddleston deceased in her residence.

The nature of the death is currently under investigation; however, the death is being investigated as suspicious.

A female neighbor was taken into custody at the scene for unrelated charges. She is currently a person of interest.

Anyone having information is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department

.