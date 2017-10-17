SARASOTA- Police say they caught the man who robbed a store at knife point on Wednesday.

According to a Sarasota Police news release 19 year old David Emberley of Sarasota was arrested and charged with armed robbery after it received tips on its social medial pages.

Emberley was allegedly caught on camera entering La Pulguita, at 1100 block of North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota on Wednesday.

He was armed with a knife and used it to threaten the clerk and demanded money.

He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.