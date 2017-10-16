SARASOTA- The person who died in a car fire on I-75 in Sarasota over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is 34 year old Kristen Jennifer Kelley of Riverview.

The fire happened on I-75 near Mile Marker 202 around 6 Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived to find one person out of the vehicle, but a second trapped inside who was later pronounced dead.

The other victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with injuries state and county agencies are investigating.