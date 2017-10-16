SARASOTA – When a friend or family member is diagnosed with breast cancer emotions can be overwhelming, but what can you do to really help your loved one?

Whether it’s a friend of your own, or through another friend, most of us know someone touched by cancer. While we want to help, it’s easy to say or do the wrong thing.

As a cancer patient, Dr. Mary Schloegel says all too often, we just don’t get it. “If you have not been diagnosed you can’t possibly know,” she says.

When Schloegel found a tumor in 2004, pure terror rushed through her veins. “It was very frightening in fact I tried to deny it,” she says. Despite her fear, confiding in her husband was the key to her recovery.

“Never face cancer alone,” says Schloegel. “It is critical that you find a partner, someone who loves you, whom you trust, and who will be with you every minute of every day.”

For Schloegel, that’s her husband and sisters. Her support system is the reason she’s gotten through all the bad times to get to the good.

“I have two sisters who have been wonderful and particularly one who has often said I trust you to be how you are to make the decisions you must make,” says Schloegel. But her sister didn’t always know what to say.

“At one point she was telling me that I ought to do this and I ought to do that, and she apologized,” says Schloegel. “She said I had no business doing that I don’t know what it’s like to walk in your shoes.”

So what should you say to someone with a cancer diagnosis?

Schloegel suggests showing them love and supporting their decisions, the same way her husband as through the years. “I have so often gotten through some very difficult times because of the confidence he gives me,” she says.

If you’re the one living with cancer, Schloegel says let people in and let them help you. “Let people be comfortable you’re on a journey and you invite them to be with you and support you,” she says.

Instead of asking how someone feels, you can ask what you can do to help them. Offer to go on a walk, to the movies, or paint their nails.