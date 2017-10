SARASOTA- Fire engulfs an RV Monday night on Webber Street.

It happened in the 31-hundred block of Webber Street in Sarasota.

A spokesperson for the Sarasota Fire Department tells us the RV caught on fire around 8:18 and the blaze was put out by 8:30.

No other structures were affected and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.