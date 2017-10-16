SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Fire Dept. is mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Bill “Billy” Kocur, who died in a motorcycle crash last week in Georgia.

Assistant Chief Rod Van Orsdol remembers his friend Billy, who spent 25 years with the department.

“That’s the number of years everybody reaches for,” Van Orsdol said. “He reached it. To be that, you’re one of the rocks.”

Van Orsdol mourns his loss, but remembers his friend with a smile.

“The guy had the best mustache in the whole department. And the smirk that went underneath it, that’s classic Billy Kocur,” Van Orsdol said.

Kocur was passionate about his job.

“Doing the right thing for citizens, that was always his main focus throughout his entire career,” Van Orsdol said.

He also was passionate about riding his motorcycle.

“Obviously nobody wants to die young, but if you’re gonna die young, and you’re dying doing something that you love, that says something,” Van Orsdol said.

Van Orsdol is trying to find a lining as silver as that famous mustache. He says it’s surreal to imagine a work environment without Kocur.

“We all kinda think of ourselves as being Teflon,” Van Orsdol said. “Those types of things don’t happen to us. They happen to other people, and we go and we take care of them.”

The loss is hitting hard for the whole department.

“We’re all trying to work through it the way we always do, which is come together as a family, and we make sure that everybody is looking out for everybody else,” Van Orsdol said.

Kocur’s family is holding a service for him, Sunday, Oct. 22nd, at the Sahib Shrine Temple in Sarasota.