SARASOTA- Red Cross caseworkers will meet with Sarasota and Manatee county residents affected by hurricane Irma.

Case workers will be available Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 6pm at the Red Cross Southwest Florida office, at 2001 Cantu Court in Sarasota.

People are asked to register in person and bring a photo ID and proof of residence.

For more information call 813-868-7613