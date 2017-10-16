SARASOTA- A man is sentenced to prison for seriously injuring a 3-year-old girl while he was using drugs.

29 year old Nicholas Ritter was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 15 years probation after pleading no contest to aggravated child abuse.

The Herald Tribune reports back in September of 2016, a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigation showed Ritter likely threw the girl into a shower door or beat her head against a bathroom wall.

He was caring for the girl while her mother was at work the child suffered two skull fractures, and was in a coma for several days.

She has recovered and is doing well today.