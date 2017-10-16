BRADENTON-A machete-waving man interrupts Monday afternoon rush hour in Bradenton.

The Bradenton Herald reports, the man was in the 42-hundred block of State Road 64 easts just after 5 P.M.

According to Bradenton Assistant Police Chief Josh Cramer, initially the man did not comply with an officer’s demands to put the weapon down.

But when they told him he’d be taken into custody, he surrendered without resistance.

Authorities say he will not face any criminal charges, and has been voluntarily hospitalized.