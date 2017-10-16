SARASOTA- There’s many types of abuse, ranging from domestic violence to sexual violence, even cyberstalking.

Sarasota Countys Elected Clerk of Court, Karen Rushing explains there have been about 1,200 cases this year.

There’s a way to regain control of your life, go to the clerks office in your city and file a petition for injunction.

It means the accused person cannot make contact with the victim. Violators of the no contact order can be charged with a first degree misdemeanor.

The steps to make a petition are simple, go to your clerks office and fill-out the paperwork, bring any evidence you may have such as an arrest record.

Then the clerks office will notify the judge’s office, after that the judge may enter a temporary injunction if necessary and a hearing will be set.

Keep in mind, the person who filed the injunction must be present during the hearing. If they victim does not show up, the injunction will be dismissed.

SHARE
Previous articleBlind athlete’s racing bike stolen
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.