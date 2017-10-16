SARASOTA- There’s many types of abuse, ranging from domestic violence to sexual violence, even cyberstalking.

Sarasota Countys Elected Clerk of Court, Karen Rushing explains there have been about 1,200 cases this year.

There’s a way to regain control of your life, go to the clerks office in your city and file a petition for injunction.

It means the accused person cannot make contact with the victim. Violators of the no contact order can be charged with a first degree misdemeanor.

The steps to make a petition are simple, go to your clerks office and fill-out the paperwork, bring any evidence you may have such as an arrest record.

Then the clerks office will notify the judge’s office, after that the judge may enter a temporary injunction if necessary and a hearing will be set.

Keep in mind, the person who filed the injunction must be present during the hearing. If they victim does not show up, the injunction will be dismissed.