SARASOTA COUNTY-There was some major traffic congestion near downtown Sarasota.

Sarasota Police Department was on the scene around 3:30 Monday afternoon on the northbound side of U.S. 41 between Gulfstream and Fruitville road.

A car trailer was traveling northbound in the far right lane when it drove over a manhole.

The momentum of the car trailer ripped the cover right off the manhole.

City workers and police blocked off the far right lane reducing traffic to one lane and causing major delays.

General Manager for Public Works City of Sarasota, Michael Del Rossi says the man hole cover was above the asphalt.

“This road was supposed to be resurfaced it only has one coat of asphalt on it, and we’re waiting for the second coat. And when that happens we have a frame and cover that’s higher than the existing surrounding asphalt which would cause a low a very low vehicle. It would cause the vehicle to rip the man hole frame and cover out like it did right here.”

Nobody was injured and the lane will be open later on tonight.