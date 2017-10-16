NORTH PORT- The Atlanta Braves broke ground and began construction on their new $100 million dollar Spring Training facility in North Port.

Come Spring Training 2019, Atlanta Braves fans will be able to buy some peanuts and crackers jacks at the new state of the art facility.

“Now we actually see the shovel in the ground,” Commissioner Paul Caragiulo said. “the process has begun and I think it’s really a great thing for South County, a great thing for North Port and I really can’t wait to sit in the bleachers and watch a game.”

Vice Chairman of the Atlanta Braves John Schuerholz says it’s great to be part of such a welcoming community.

“We think it will add tremendously to the community, and the community will add tremendously to the environment of Spring Training, which our major league team and our minor league team will train here each and every spring and have programs throughout the year.”

Over 14 months, a 6,200 seat stadium with six full and two half practice fields will be built in the West Villages.

And Sarasota County Economic Development Director Jeff Maultsby doesn’t expect this to be the last of new construction in North Port.

“With this stadium as the centerpiece as the catalyst project.” Maultsby said. “We’re hopeful that a lot of other businesses and hotels and restaurants and on and on and on, will find their new home here in North Port.”

And Braves Vice Chairman John Schuerholz says you can count on hundreds of thousands of fans to travel to see their team every year.

“People in Braves country not living here in Florida,” Schuerholz said. “Will come down here and spend considerable periods of time, If not months to come to their favorite Spring Training Site, and this will soon become their favorite Spring Training site I believe.”

The Braves have committed to a 30–year lease at the new facility, and will own and operate a year–round academy.