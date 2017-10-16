SARASOTA- The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a bicycle that was stolen from a blind paratriathlon athlete on October 10, 2017.

According to a news release from the Sarasota Police Department:

The victim, who is Chilean and in town for the Sarasota / Bradenton World Cup paratriathlon, reported that sometime between 2 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on October 10th, his white with red stripe tandem Cannondale racing bicycle was stolen from his room at the Quality Inn at 4800 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The bicycle was not locked during the time in question. The bicycle is valued at $8,000. A photo of a similar looking bicycle is attached.

The victim is visually impaired and uses a guide while racing.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Civilian Investigator Jeffrey Birdwell at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com