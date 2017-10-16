SARASOTA- The Sarasota County Fire Department is mourning the loss of battalion chief Bill Kocur, who died in a motorcycle crash last week in Georgia.

Kocur was planning to retire in March after serving Sarasota county for 25 years he also served as a Manatee County Firefighter before coming to Sarasota.

He was a lifelong resident of Sarasota, and the first baby born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on New Year’s Day in 1954.

He was serving as the battalion chief for Mid-Sarasota County, including his family is planning a celebration of his life, but details are not yet available.

Kocur was 63 years old.

We will have more on this story tonight at 10