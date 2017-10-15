SARASOTA – Hit a ball and win a prize… having fun was that easy Sunday at Evie’s on Bee Ridge during their closest to the pin games.

Evie’s so graciously donated proceeds from the golf event to our own Ben Bobick as Sunday wrapped up our big weekend of fundraising for the Community Aids Network.

Evie’s manager Charles Vera says they do this charity event every sSunday afternoon during football season.

Big thank you to Evie’s and Brew Life, Big Top, Hydr8, Bulgogi Sarasota and everyone who’s helped out this weekend.