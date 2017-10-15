SARASOTA – Riverview Quarterback Arthur Brantley has always wanted a district championship title. Well on Friday night, he got it with a big win over Manatee.

Arthur got into the end zone several times Friday night. Helping his team secure a playoff spot, but he hasn’t always been a Ram.

He played as a freshman for Riverview, then went Booker, coming home to Riverview as a senior with still only one thing on his mind, a district championship.

Here’s the senior describing the feeling of winning his district.