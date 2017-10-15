SARASOTA – Riverview Quarterback Arthur Brantley has always wanted a district championship title. Well on Friday night, he got it with a big win over Manatee.

Arthur got into the end zone several times Friday night. Helping his team secure a playoff spot, but he hasn’t always been a Ram.

He played as a freshman for Riverview, then went Booker, coming home to Riverview as a senior with still only one thing on his mind, a district championship.

Here’s the senior describing the feeling of winning his district.

Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.