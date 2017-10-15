SIESTA KEY – Sarasota County is considering adding paid parking at Siesta Beach.

The Herald-Tribune reports a survey of 700 residents by the Siesta Key Association found 70% support the idea. The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce also endorses the program as long as Key residents continue to receive free parking.

The County Commission says a paid parking program could help with traffic flow, free up parking and raise revenue.

This comes on the heels of the approval of a 500-space paid parking garage on St. Armands Circle.