SARASOTA COUNTY – One person is dead in a vehicle accident early Sunday, October 15.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports a witness observed a vehicle on fire on I-75 near mile marker 202 at around 6 A.M.

Deputies arrived to find one person out of the vehicle, but a second trapped inside who was later pronounced dead.

On scene: vehicle fire 202 mile marker on 1-75S. One fatality reported. SCSO forensic vehicles on site. Singe lane closure. pic.twitter.com/sBxtiSE1JO — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) October 15, 2017

Multiple unites from the County and State are investigating.