MANATEE COUNTY – Bradenton Police deputies respond to a suspicious circumstance call and find a body inside a Bradenton residence. One man has been arrested.

According to the report, deputies found a 43-year-old deceased male inside a residence in the 2100 block of 21st Street West at around 4:12 A.M. Sunday, October 15.

Detectives with the Manatee County Homicide Unit conducted an investigation and later arrested and charged 30-year-old Albert Knowles with murder.

On scene in the 2100 block of 21st St. W. BPD finds body inside a residence this morning. A suspect is later arrested. More tonight at 5. pic.twitter.com/qqftotRk0f — SNN (@SNNTV) October 15, 2017

The investigation is still ongoing.