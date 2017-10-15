MANATEE COUNTY – Bradenton Police deputies respond to a suspicious circumstance call and find a body inside a Bradenton residence. One man has been arrested.

According to the report, deputies found a 43-year-old deceased male inside a residence in the 2100 block of 21st Street West at around 4:12 A.M. Sunday, October 15.

Detectives with the Manatee County Homicide Unit conducted an investigation and later arrested and charged 30-year-old Albert Knowles with murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.