SARASOTA – Family and friends gather again this weekend in Newtown to continue their search for missing 14-year-old Jabez Spann.

A community wanting answers and asking for anyone’s help in finding Jabez.

“A lot of people are talking, the community is starting to open up and more and more people are coming out,” said search party leader, Wayne Washington.

With three organized search parties and a $25,000 reward, he search for Jabez Spann continues. At first, Spann’s family voiced their disappointment with the lack of effort from local churches and activist groups. Now, these groups joined the search Sunday morning.

Newtown church members, “My goal is to try to increase the reward amount so that someone will come forward and give us some information about this young boy,” said Pastor Kenneth Ellis.

And ‘Black Lives Matter’ also joining. “For any community, regardless if it’s the black community or white community or any other race or nationality or any orientation. We want to treat our city as a village,” said Shakira Refos.

All with one goal.

“We wanna make sure that. Everyone is out here who is able to not only look for the child but more importantly that we are supporting the family,” said Refos.