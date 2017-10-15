BRADENTON – On the heels of the Food For Florida program opening in Sarasota friday October 13, Bradenton residents now have a closer location in Manatee County.

Long lines wound outside the DeSoto Square Mall Sunday, October 15, the first day the mall opened its doors as a Food For Florida center, partnering with the Department of Children andFamilies.

Despite the heat, Manatee County residents waited outside to receive their Electronic Benefits Transfer card they can use to purchase food.

The Desoto Square mall opens a food assistance center today thru Tuesday. Make sure you pre-register online to get express access!! @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/gh9vj3Sc7u — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) October 15, 2017

Davean Peters has been out of work since the storm and programs like these help her support her family.

“A lot of us have lost a lot since the storm of Irma. Some of us don’t have jobs you know, some of us don’t get assistance for food so it means a lot, especially for those who lost a lot, for elderly, people who can’t get around to get food. It means a lot to the community.”

The program runs at the DeSoto Square Mall through Tuesday, October 17 from 7 A.M. To 6 P.M.