SARASOTA – Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park, almost 100 cyclists crossed a finish line for a very special cause.

“When you hear those three words, ‘You have cancer,’ it’s terrifying,” Lori Kayser, a cancer survivor, said.

Kayser said when she was diagnosed, there was something missing.

“You have your family and friends and you have your medical team,” Kayser said, “and everybody comes together to support you, but what’s really important is to have somebody who’s been through the journey.”

Somebody like Tony McEachern, a 14-year brain cancer survivor.

“It would’ve been nice to have someone there like me to ask questions and offer insight and inspiration,” McEachern said.

Riders are crossing this finish line after a 214-mile bike ride for a very special cause. More tonight @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/igTjvtp3pY — Hallie Peilet (@HalliePeiletSNN) October 15, 2017

The two teamed up to create the Team Tony Cancer Foundation.

“We pair cancer survivors with those that have just been told they have cancer to help them walk through that journey,” Kayser said.

For eight years now, they’ve also been biking through that journey.

“Today’s about the riders who have been training really, really hard,” Kayser said.

The cyclists, including McEachern, are raising money for Team Tony’s medical grant program.

“If you’re in our system, we’ll donate up to $1,500 in gift cards to go to your treatment, go to Duke or some other facility that’s providing the care that you need,” Kayser said. “We want to alleviate that part of cancer.”

The cyclists rode 214 miles around Florida in just two days. Kayser said that journey is symbolic of her own journey with cancer.

“When they are just worn out and they feel like they don’t have anything left, they think of someone who’s going through cancer and what that might be like, and it just gives them that courage and strength they need to keep going,” Kayser said.

McEachern said when he was diagnosed, he didn’t know what he was going to do with his life.

“Now I do, and all of these people are part of it,” McEachern said. “We had no idea it was gonna turn into this, we could just hope.”

To learn more, visit the Team Tony Cancer Foundation website here.