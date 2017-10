DESOTO COUNTY – A two-vehicle crash leaves a woman and young girl dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports it happened Thursday, October 12, on State Road 70 in Desoto County.

A vehicle driven by 35-year-old Kristina Crawford collided with a car driven by 42-year-old Christine McCue. McCue and a 12-year-old passenger were killed. A nine-year-old passenger was left with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.