MANATEE COUNTY – A Manatee County jury finds 19-year-old Jamari Lamon Murray-Barnes not guilty in the 2015 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Justin Fabien. That’s according to the Bradenton Herald.

In August 2015, Bradenton police responded to a shooting and found Fabien with gunshot wounds to his head and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murray-Barnes walked away free this week after being in custody since his 2015 arrest.