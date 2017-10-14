NOKOMIS -Ten local teams are competing in the Sheriff Tom Knight 8th Annual Corporate SWAT challenge, raising money for a good cause.

Strength, determination, and team work is needed to complete the SWAT Challenge.

“So they kinda get to do what a deputy would do when he or she or train for SWAT operations in the Sheriff’s office everyday,” said Sheriff Tom Knight.

There are four tactical events, each team must complete. This year the money raised benefits the Sheriff’s Activities League of Sarasota County.

“To go canoeing, to go horseback riding,many of these kids won’t have the opportunity to do. So the people participating today are having fun, they’re competing but they also see how they are making it good for kids in our community,” said Knight.

Dané Strom is competing with Siesta Key Oyster Bar for the first time. “Were just here to encourage each other and bond and get a really tough strength building day in.”

THE RESULTS ARE IN! 1st – Daiquiri Deck

2nd – Sarasota Dental Group

3rd – CrossFit Megalodon

CONGRATULATIONS!#2017CorporateSWATChallenge pic.twitter.com/XXZBhR9Uum — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) October 14, 2017

“This is exciting, we get pumped, were all excited about this” said Doug Fabiani.

All eyes are on the Sarasota Dental Group.

“We won last year and as a result everyone puts a target on our backs but we’re really here for fun,” said Fabiani.

This event raises about 30,000 every year for local youth programs.