PALMETTO – A man is convicted of three counts of DUI Manslaughter and DUI with Property Damage two years after the deadly accident took place.

Following a trial at the Manatee County Courthouse, State attorney Ed Brodsky announces 38-year-old Christian Crawford is convicted with a maximum possible sentence of 45 years.

Crawford crashed into a Palmetto mobile home park in April 2015, killing a couple and their unborn child.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 30th.