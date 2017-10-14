MANATEE COUNTY – A 31-year old man is charged with Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse in the death of his then girlfriend’s 17-month-old toddler.

Thirty-one-year-old David Vickers was looking after his girlfriend’s two children on August 21st when he called 911 to report 17-month-old Luca Sholey was not breathing. Sholey was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and was pronounced brain dead days later.

The Bradenton Herald reports Lucas’ death was caused by blunt trauma to his brain and appeared to be asphyxia related.

Vickers also faces theft charges after police say he stole his then girlfriend’s car stereo and laptop, pawning them while she was at the hospital with her dying son.