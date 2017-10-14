SARASOTA – The Newtown community’s new internal medicine practice partners with Legal Aid Manasota to increase accessibility on the Suncoast.

The Sarasota County BAR Association Diversity Committee hosted a free community event at the Robert L. Taylor Complex Saturday, October 14.

Healthcare providers say legal issues often prevent patients from receiving care. The partnership is the area’s first medical-legal partnership, where attorneys will partner with physicians and their patients to address what is impacting their health.

The seminar featured speakers from doctors to government leaders. All working to help the Newtown community.

“The newtown Community, a community that’s been neglected for many years in terms of health initiatives and health needs,” said Judge Charles Williams of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit. “This clinic, this internal medicine program addresses their health needs. What also needs to be addressed are their legal needs and that’s where Legal Aid of Manasota comes in,” he said.