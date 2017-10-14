SARASOTA – Former professional basketball player and college basketball analyst for ESPN, Jerod Ward, spent time at the Robert L Taylor complex mentoring kids in a free basketball clinic Saturday, October 14.

Ward went over skills and drills while sharing his experience and knowledge he’s learned over the years, teaching the future generations what it means to be a leader.

“In today’s society, we must have respect. Respect for everything around you. Respect for the next person. Respect for the water, the air that you breathe. Respect for everything and I think you’re on your way to being a great leader,” said Ward.