SARASOTA – Nearly a month following Hurricane Irma, some Suncoast residents continue to struggle.

The Florida Department of Children and Families created the “Food for Florida” disaster assistance program to assist with relief. The program provides a one-time Electronic Benefits Transfer card at their centers. The card can be used to purchase food at SNAP-authorized retailers.

Several centers are experiencing heavy turnouts. One in Broward County was forced to close after the venue reached full capacity. But that’s not the case at the Westfield Square Mall this weekend.

“We actually haven’t seen as many people as we were expecting. We encourage anyone that would qualify for this program, which quite a few people do to come out to our Sarasota site,” said Natalie Herrell, Communications Manager of DCF.

She said, “We are accepting people from Manatee County, Desoto, Charlotte, all local areas can come to this Sarasota site.”

Residents are encouraged to pre-register online. Applicants must bring a photo ID.

Another center opens Sunday, October 15, outside the DeSoto Square Mall.