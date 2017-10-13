SARASOTA- The Twelfth Judicial Circuit is giving the phrase, “Man’s best friend” a whole new meaning today.

The courtroom can be a terrifying place…especially in juvenile and dependency hearings.

The Twelfth Judicial Circuit hopes to put that stress at ease, launching a Pet Therapy Program, adopted from Manatee County.

Their first participants were eight dogs from all kinds of breeds.

Jackie Smith, the proud owners of Scout, says the training was pretty easy.

“Being able to sit and stay on command to not be startled by loud noises or sudden movements and once they’ve passed that certification, then they do a courtroom evaluation to see if it’s a good fit here,” she said.

Handlers say, it’s almost like a dog’s full–time job. Working around four days a week. Its impact on the community will be well worth it.

Providing mental and physical stress relief in the courtroom.

“You can see people’s shoulders come down from their ears and they smile and they laugh and they comment on how soft she is and it takes them for a few seconds away from whatever is bothering them,” said dog-owner, Diane Zellman.

Diane is the handler of miniature poodle, Fiona Marie. She’s been a service dog in Ohio for seven years. Diane says Fiona Marie loves children and they love her.

“It’s made children find it easier holding onto her when they tell her story,” Zellman said.

The program isn’t just helping children, “Parents who are involved who are undergoing substance abuse or mental health issues or the attorneys as well as the judge,” said Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judge, Rochelle T. Curley.

Dogs in the program can be found wearing red bandanas.

The program is still accepting applications.