SARASOTA- A local contractor is taking over the Atlanta Braves stadium project.

In an unexpected twist, local firm Tandem Construction is taking over the project from Atlanta-based Brasfield & Gorrie.

The swap, formally approved Thursday, comes at the last minute, days before a formal groundbreaking event Monday at the stadium site in the West Villages just off U.S. 41 and River Road in North Port.

According to the Herald Tribune, despite the late shift, construction work is not expected to be delayed as it is under the already extremely tight 14 -month schedule for finishing the new stadium in time for pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training in February 2019.

Brasfield & Gorrie was concerned that they would not be able to meet the district & teams expectations managing the product, having to move many of its workers from Atlanta and Orlando.