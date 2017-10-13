NORTH PORT- A quiet neighborhood rattled by sounds of explosions.

Friday morning the North Port Police department the Sarasota Sheriff’s Bomb Squad and two other agencies executed a warrant to a home on the 3500 block of Eagle Pass Street.

Residents reported hearing explosions and officers find explosives materials on the road.

“We have some suspicions because we’ve been out to one particular residence on the street numerous times,” said Josh Taylor, Public Information Officer for North Port Police.

4 search warrants, 3 of them in past 12 months have been issued for this residence.

The residents decorated the inside of the house with signs calling it a trap house. They were taken into custody and questioned for these explosive materials.

“There are multiple people looking at potential charges ranging from drugs to the making of these devices,” said Taylor.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.