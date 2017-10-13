HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY- A dog is missing after escaping from the tram on Tampa Intl. Airport’s runway.

A family is desperate to find their beloved dog, Brady, who is missing after she ran away from workers who were trying to put her on a plane Wednesday night at Tampa International Airport. What makes matters worse, is the family is in Bermuda right now.

Gideon and his family recently relocated to Bermuda from the Tampa Bay area. They had to wait until temperatures dropped below 85 degrees to fly their four-year-old hound-mix to Bermuda.

According to WFLA, on Wednesday night, it was safe to fly Brady, but, when workers opened the tram door, she took off running.

Brady was last seen running into a wooded area at the airport and has not been found.