SARASOTA- An armed robbery suspect is on the run in Sarasota County.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect who robbed a Sarasota gas station early Friday morning.

This is surveillance video from the shell at 51-hundred Fruitville Road at around 3:30 a.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect approached a clerk while he was standing outside and led him into the store at gunpoint.

The suspect grabbed cash and fled on foot the suspect is described as a man in his mid-30’s with an average build about 5’10” and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 366-tips