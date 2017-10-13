HOLMES BEACH- A 31-year old man is in jail facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse for the August death of a 17-month old toddler.

David Vickers was looking after his girlfriend’s two children on August 21st, when he called 911 to report 17-month-old Luca Sholey was not breathing. Sholey was airlifted to John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and was pronounced brain dead days later.

“There were several injuries that we consistent and showed proof that this child had been abused,” Det. Sgt. Hall said. “And the deadly injury occurred while the child was under the care of the boyfriend of the mother.”

Vickers told police Sholey had been pushed down the stairs by his 3-year-old sister, and then rolled over onto his stomach while he was sleeping.

“The doctors said that would have been impossible for that child to have been laid in the crib,” Hall said. “And then rolled over on his own after those injuries, so that definitely wasn’t the case.”

Detective Sergeant Brian Hall says they waited to charge Vickers until all forensic evidence came in.

“He had been arrested already for unrelated charges so he was already in jail,” Hall said. “We knew he wasn’t going to be anywhere, putting anybody in danger, so we had time on our hands to make sure we had everything we needed.”

Vickers is currently being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

Hall says the sister was interviewed and examined and showed no signs of abuse, and they don’t believe the mother witnessed any abuse.

“There’s no evidence to show the mother knew that this was going on,” Hall said. “She was working two jobs, and he was basically taking care of the kids while he was working.”

Vickers has been arrested more than 20 times in Manatee County since 2005, Hall says it’s important for parents to be aware of who is watching their kids.

“You really have to be careful when you’re meeting a new significant other,” Hall said. “You need to make sure if you have kids that you do a thorough background check and make sure this person isn’t somebody with a past that is going to put your kids in danger.”