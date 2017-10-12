CHARLOTTE- A yearlong investigation ends in arrest for a Charlotte County man, according to detectives.

On Wednesday the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested 26 year old John Taylor Andrews on a litany of drug related charges including sale and possession of cocaine, prescription opioids, and marijuana.

The sheriff’s office reports the investigation started in December 2016 after detectives viewed videos allegedly showing Andrews using illegal drugs on several of his social media accounts.

Undercover detectives made several purchases of illegal drugs from Andrews over the course of the investigation.

He is in custody at the Charlotte County Jail.