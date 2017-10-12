MANATEE- A locally transmitted case of the Zika virus is discovered in Manatee County.

Manatee County Health Officials say, a person started feeling symptoms associated with Zika after returning from a trip to Cuba with their partner, but they were not tested at the time.

After investigating, officials found the person infected was bitten by a mosquito in Manatee County that mosquito then bit the person’s partner.

The Manatee County Department of Health notified Mosquito Control about the suspected case and reduction efforts have been implemented.

Officials say there is no evidence of an ongoing, active transmission of Zika.