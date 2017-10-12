BRADENTON- There’s a new way to track debris pickup if you live in manatee.

Manatee County launched a new interactive map hoping to answer the million dollar question. “When will my pile of tree limbs and debris be picked up?”

Manatee County Utilities spokesperson, Amy Pilson says about 42 crews are out doing their best.

“1.2 million, collected 115 cubic yards over 9 percent collected, we are collecting approx. 4500 cubic yards a day,” explains Pilson

It’s going to take months for the 91 percent remaining to find its way to the landfill.

According to the county, debris pickup schedule is prioritized based on safety, if you live near a school zone your debris will get picked up quicker because kids need to walk to school.

The map shows residents, what’s in progress, scheduled and not yet started and the county is planning on updating the map to be even more precise.

“We’ll assign 6 to a team so when you zoom in it might take 3 to 4 weeks but our residents aren’t seeing any trucks, we are trying to narrow it down”, adds Pilson.

the County says could cost about 30-million dollars to pick up all the vegetative debris caused by hurricane Irma.

Pilson says, the county receives about 230 debris related calls per day.

If you want to take matters into your own hands, from October 14-22 fees are waived at the landfill if you want to drop off your vegetative debris .