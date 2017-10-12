A Holmes Beach man is arrested and charged with killing a child.

The Herald Tribune reports, Holmes Beach Police charged 31 year old David Vickers with second degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

On August 21st he called 911 from a home at the 200 block of Peacock Lane to report that 17 month old Luca Sholey was not breathing.

Luca was airlifted to All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete, where he was declared brain dead August 23rd.

Vickers said Luca was knocked down the stairs by his 3-year-old sister.

But an autopsy revealed Luca had multiple injuries, including broken ribs consistent with abuse.

A Police report says the cause of death, swelling in the brain, was possibly caused by suffocation or strangulation.

Vickers remains at the Manatee County Jail without bail.