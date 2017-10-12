SARASOTA- The Sarasota Police Department is asking your help identifying an armed robbery suspect who threatened a clerk with a knife and stole cash on Wednesday night.

According to a Sarasota Police news release:

Around 8:45 P.M last night a man entered La Pulguita, at 1155 North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota.

The man was armed with a knife and used it to threaten the clerk.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD or call crime stoppers at 366–tips