SARASOTA – Hundreds gathered at Saks Fifth Avenue at the UTC Mall Thursday night, dressed to the nines and ready to raise money.

The Key to the Cure is a party for 10 local breast cancer survivors.

This is the 12th anniversary of the breast cancer fundraiser, a partnership between Saks Fifth Avenue and the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation.

The two floors filled up with raffles, food, drinks, and 10 special women walking around with pink boas.

Including Elyse Black, who says after being a 9 year survivor, she’s honored to be part of an event raising money for a cause and a disease that she wishes wasn’t here.

“I am the face of cancer, it is not our destiny it’s just a journey,” says Black. “Please just be proactive, get your mammograms, just do whatever you can so that you don’t have to be one of the eight.”

One in eight women will get breast cancer. Black says she died her hair pink because she’s lucky enough that she can.

Since it first started, this event has raised more than $1,300,000 dollars for cancer research.