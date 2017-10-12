SARASOTA – If you’re in downtown Sarasota Friday, you’ll be able to get beer delivered to you, but not by a truck.

The Budweiser Clydesdale Horses will be trotting down Main St. Friday.

The Clydesdales will be here in celebration of Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, who won the Ambassadors of Excellence award from Anheuser-Busch.

Ron Soto, president of the Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association, said you don’t want to miss it.

“We’re going to actually do a mini parade down Main St.,” Soto said. “They’re gonna stop at your favorite restaurants and pubs and deliver beer the old fashioned way, the way they did it at the turn of the century. If you’ve never seen the Clydesdales up close and personal, this is your opportunity. They are spectacular!”

The route will start off on Lemon Ave., right in front of Mattison’s.

Fans will have the opportunity to take their pictures with the horses, and Soto said all ages are welcome the event starts at 5 P.M.