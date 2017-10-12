SARASOTA- In Sarasota now, Big Top Brewing won a silver medal at the most prestigious American Beer Festival over the weekend.

The Sarasota Brewery took home silver at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver for its ‘ringmaster raspberry berliner’.

According to the festival’s website, it’s the largest commercial beer competition in the world.

More than 2,000 breweries entered nearly 8,000 beers in 98 categories covering 161 different styles.

The ringmaster raspberry berliner’ is a German-style wheat ale, brewed with raspberries.

Six other Florida breweries also won medals.