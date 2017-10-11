VENICE-The Venice Municipal Fishing Pier will reopen for season, as soon as emergency repairs can be made.

According to the Herald Tribune, City Engineer Kathleen Weeden told the Venice City Council Tuesday that at least 12 soft planks would have to be replaced and all decking railings tightened down, so the pier can be reopened safely for busy fall-through-spring season.

Calling it an “intermediate repair,” Weeden asked the City Council for authorization to approve an emergency contract for the repairs.

After the tourist season, the pier could be closed for the 60 to 90 days necessary to repair the entire decking.

The council agreed by consensus to authorize the emergency contract.