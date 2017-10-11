SARASOTA- It’s National School lunch week and Suncoast schools are celebrating.

It’s a program designed to commemorate the importance of school-provided lunch and the workers that make it possible.

At Sarasota County schools, guests ranging from top school administrators to police officers and firefighters are serving lunch to students this week.

The Herald Tribune reports, about 51 percent of district students received free or reduced lunches last year, according to the district’s director of food and nutrition services, Beverly Girard.

All Sarasota students are still receiving free breakfast and lunch post Hurricane Irma until October 20th.