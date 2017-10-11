SARASOTA COUNTY — In this edition of “Suncoast Retail,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner and Herald-Tribune Retail Reporter Maggie Menderski discuss Wednesday’s grand opening of Lucky’s Market at Westfield Siesta Key mall.

Menderski calls Lucky’s one of the most anticipated retail openings of the year on the Suncoast and mentions how the new store could help bring more traffic to the mall.

Parking spots were at a premium while SNN stopped by Wednesday, with large crowds coming in and out of the store.

She also talks about how specialty grocers including Trader Joe’s and Sprouts Farmers Market — both along the U.S. 41 corridor — are appealing to local customers who want healthy choices and specialty grocer options.