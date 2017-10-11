SARASOTA COUNTY- A year ago this week, Sarasota County could have used Indiana Jones, when the community turned into a real life horror film, as snakes took over Palmer Blvd.

Slippery, slimy banded water snakes emerging from a pond at dusk, left locals asking ‘Why did the snakes cross the road?’

It turned the Average-Joe into a snake handler. Dozens helping snakes stay in their lane, unfortunately, hundreds of snakes never made it across. But, a lot of them did! It didn’t happen without one or two snakes biting the hands that saved them.

But kids, don’t try this at home, the snakes weren’t poisonous, just little guys trying to find new water.

The “Snake Gate” of 2016, left many of us saying, “Only in Sarasota.”

